Skywalk for seamless connectivity opens for public

The skywalk has been provided with escalators along with facilities such as CCTV surveillance cameras.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation opened a skywalk connecting the Ajmeri Gate of New Delhi Railway Station and adjacent New Delhi Metro Station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: In a major boon for commuters, especially those relying on public transport, a dedicated skywalk providing seamless connectivity between the New Delhi railway station and the neighbouring metro station was thrown open for public on Saturday.

The 242-metre long modern facility will also help in streamlining the traffic flow on the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station, officials said. The skywalk has been provided with escalators along with facilities such as CCTV surveillance cameras.

“The dedicated skywalk, constructed by the DMRC in collaboration with Northern Railway, for seamless connectivity between the Ajmeri Gate side and the adjacent New Delhi Metro stations on the Yellow Line and the Airport Express Line has been opened for passenger,” a DMRC official said.

It is an extension of the foot over bridge (FOB) inside the railway station and connects the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway platform with the New Delhi metro station as well as the multi-level parking across Bhavbhuti Marg.

The skywalk in a hub witnessing significant traffic was a major engineering challenge which was further compounded by the disruptions posed due to Covid-19, officials said.

