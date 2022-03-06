Students and investors throng Business Blasters Expo at Thyagaraj Stadium

NEW DELHI: Investors from all over the country participated in the government’s “Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo” held at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. The government organised the first-ever Expo-Investment Summit under the Business Blasters programme.

The event saw over a hundred teams of the government schools put their entrepreneurial ventures out on the show for investment like a formal investment programme. Along with investors, dignitaries present at the expo were MLA Atishi, Delhi Education Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, and Director- Education Himanshu Gupta as well as Vice-Chancellor of DSEU Dr Neharika Vohra.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The government is committed to providing better education to every child and in this direction, we are fulfilling the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Sujata and Taniya Biswas, Founders - Suta (Mumbai) said, “The ideas presented by government school students at this expo are incredible. Some of the projects are so relatable that they can be launched in the market immediately. We have shortlisted a few business ideas and will connect with the team shortly. We would love to provide mentorship to the team on packaging and marketing font.”

Rajeev Saraf, CEO- Lepton Software (Gurugram) said, “What these children have delivered with the seed money of just Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 is exceptional. The best part is that their ideas have originated from the needs of the community. I have already invested in three business ideas — Biothene, Gr8 Adverts, and TechUp,”