Will blame government if anything happens: Indians in Sumy

NEW DELHI: Indian students at the Sumy State University on Saturday released a video where they said that the Indian government and officials will be blamed if anything happens to them and they will move towards the border on their own. However, the students later dropped the plan after calls from the PMO.

The students announced that they are leaving the place and the onus lies on the government if things go wrong with them. In a video released by the students, one student is seen saying that if anything happens to the students, mission Ganga will be the biggest failure.

“We are the students of Sumy State University, it’s the 10th day of war and today Russia has announced a ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors for two cities. One of them is Mariupol which is 600 km away from Sumy. Since morning we are constantly listening to bombarding, shelling and street fights. We are afraid, we have waited a lot and we cannot wait anymore. We are risking our lives, we are moving towards the border. If anything happens to us all the responsibility will be for the government and the Indian embassy. If anything happens to any one of us, then Mission Ganga will be the biggest failure,” the girl stated.

Another student stated that this is the last video from the Sumi State University students and the students are just risking their lives and they are going towards the border opened by Russia. “This is our last request and last video. Just pray for us. We are moving at our own risk,” she added. Another student shouted and said “We need our government right now.” However, after a call from Prime Minister’s office the students decided to wait for two more days.

According to Arindrom Phukon, The higher officials called the students and asked them not to take any such action and move towards the border. “We got a call from the PMO and Embassy officials who asked us not to take any such step and requested us to wait for two days,” he said.

“Our university had told us that they will help us out and asked us to wait for two days so we decided to postpone it. However If they do not evacuate us after two days then we will not wait any further,” Arindrom said.

“Today morning we went to the bunker after hearing bomb blasts. We heard a jet flying above us and got panicked and reached the bunker,” added Arindrom. He said the power plant in the city was destroyed and they were getting electricity from generators. “Some people are providing us food,” he added.