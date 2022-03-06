STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will form majority governments in four states, impressive gains in Punjab, claims Shah

“There would be no need for seeking support from any one for forming government in UP and other states wherein the BJP has been in power.

Published: 06th March 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the eve of the last leg of polling in five states, including UP, claimed to have won mandates for forming the government in four states with “self-sufficient majority”.

“There would be no need for seeking support from anyone for forming government in UP and other states wherein the BJP has been in power. In UP, the ground performance and fruitful implementation of development schemes amid highly improved law and order situation have given a resounding assurance of mandate,” Shah claimed. Replying to a specific query, Shah said that works being done to evacuate the students from Ukraine under the supervision of PM Modi has positively impacted the BJP.

Speaking about Manipur, Shah said Manipur is going to be the second state in NE after Assam to form a majority government of the saffron party. “In Goa and Uttarakhand, the BJP will be comfortably forming the government while in Punjab, the BJP has made an encouraging progress on all 65 seats contested with its allies,” he claimed.

BJP national president JP Nadda said there was no tough contest in UP in particular as it was being projected. On being asked what could be the reason if the BJP performed poorly in the first few phases, Shah termed it “untrue”. “The BJP has been getting good electoral support right from the first phase and in the last phase also. The BJP is on cloud nine,” the Union home minister claimed.

