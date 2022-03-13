BJP leaders ask Kejriwal to provide aid to victims, inspection going on

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: Losing a home amid fire was a disaster but losing what they saved for their daughters’ marriage or for their children’s education by selling scrap was no less than losing one’s life. According to the neighbours, one of the minors got killed accidentally as his parents manged to escape the fire but the child was left behind. Another family lost a son-in-law who was about to get married next month. Books, jewellery, hard earned money, utensils and even each of the bricks of their shanties turned into ashes after the incident.

A massive fire broken out in the shanties of Gokulpuri area, North East Delhi which killed seven people. Additional DCP, North East Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “Teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the fire department that responded quickly. We drenched the fire by around 4 am. Almost thirty shanties were burned.”

He added, “We had called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini, our crime team was investigating along with the fire department but the reason for the breakout could not be accessed. It will take some more time to know the reason behind the incident. The FSL team has taken the samples for the same.”

Women cry near the charred remains of their house | shekhar yadav

Meanwhile, Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director said, “We recovered seven charred bodies which were unrecognisable. It seemed that these people were asleep when the fire broke out and could not escape as

it spreaded fast.”

Local Parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari present at the spot said, “It is sad to look at the families who have lost their loved ones. The Delhi government should closely look into the matter and should provide a compensation of at least `1 crore to the families of the deceased.”

Tiwari also added, “The Chief Minister should order a judicial inquiry in this incident on how only seven people were charred to death whereas the others managed to escape the fire?”

State President of the BJP, Adesh Gupta also visited the spot and met the families. Gupta also demanded that the Chief Minister should pay `1 crore to the families of the deceased and ensure pucca houses for these families.