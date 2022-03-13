BJP plans image rebranding to bolster pro-aam aadmi credential

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The BJP is often branded by the Opposition as a pro-corporate party. The party is said to be planning a major exercise of re-branding itself as ‘pro-aam aadmi’ ahead of the big battle for the Lok Sabha in 2024.

The nationwide perception change drive is being planned by the BJP as the AAP, riding on its ‘poor-friendly’ image, is slowly but surely expanding its footprints while regional parties, with strong grassroots support in the states they are based in, are making aggressive attempts to mount a joint challenge to the saffron party in the next general election.

Enthused at the outcome of assembly elections, in which women and youths are believed to have played a key role in its return to power the BJP is also learnt to be working on a plan to have a stronger foothold among these sections.

Schemes and policies for farmers, women and youth, with focus on employment, education and economic empowerment, may be on cards. “We have always been a party of ‘aam janata’ contrary to the false perception created against us. But we have thought of doing more to prove our people-friendly credentials through our performance and policies,” said a senior leader.