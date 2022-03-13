Census: Citizens allowed to self-enumerate 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Citizens will be able to self-enumerate online in the upcoming Census as the Centre has amended rules, allowing the Census schedule containing questions to be asked during the decennial exercise, on paper and in electronic forms.

The Census (Amendment) Rules, 2022, issued late on Friday, said ‘electronic form’ shall have the same meaning as assigned to it in Clause (R) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 — any information generated, sent, received or stored in media, magnetic, optical, computer memory, microfilm, computer generated microfiche or similar device.

Apart from allowing online self-enumeration, home visit by officials data collection will continue. The new rules define self-enumeration as “filling-up, completion and submission of Census schedules by respondents themselves”.

The housing listing phase of the Census was scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but it got postponed due to Covid-19 and government is yet to announce a new schedule.

In Rule 5 dealing with publishing of Census statistics through publications of magnetic media, the word “media” has been replaced with “electronic or any other media” and a clause has been added to allow filling up of Census schedule through self-enumeration.