Colour me happy, naturally; Festival of Holi

Beauty and wellness are both interrelated; one cannot exist without the other. In today’s stressed-out life, all of us need unpolluted air, fresh fruits and vegetables, peace of mind, a detoxed body and mind, and a restful sleep. What better way to achieve all this than the natural way.

My fortnightly column is dedicated to those who would like to join me on a bandwagon of ‘natural’ remedies for skin, hair, body, and soul.

Welcome onboard!

Holi, the Indian festival of colours, is just around the corner. Many of us are excited about the celebrations, especially post-COVID, but there is one thing to think about: Can Holi celebrations play havoc with your skin?

Firstly, I would like to stress that you should opt for safe colours—it is important for you to realise that chemical-free gulals [colours] would be the best option. Also, try to propagate the idea of a safe Holi among youngsters at home as using strong chemical colours can cause severe damage not only to their skin but, at times, irritate their eyes. Non-toxic gulals are readily available in the market. In case you’re looking to celebrate Holi the traditional way this year, make a paste by crushing Tesu flowers.

Now, let’s take a look at a few ways to keep your skin and hair safe.

Apply heavy oil to your skin and hair so that the colour does not penetrate into your pores. I recommend either olive oil or sesame seed and sandalwood oil—these oils are heavy and serve as a natural sunscreen. Use the oil and be surprised how every deadly-coloured hand that comes your way will slip right off, unable to cover you with as much colour as intended!

There is nothing better than the good old, pure coconut oil for your hair. After Holi celebrations, the hair can feel extremely dry. Coconut oil will help prevent this dryness and will condition the hair at the same time.

I have seen that, often, stubborn gulal can get on your nails, colouring it and making it look terrible for days after the festival. The best way to prevent this from happening is to keep your nails short. Apply petroleum jelly on them before you start playing with colours.

Prepare a cleansing body scrub prior to being a part of Holi celebrations since it will be almost impossible to create this, once you are covered in gulal.

Want a natural exfoliating body scrub? Conjure up the following ingredients to create one at home. This scrub will help remove the colour from your body:

Oatmeal: 1tbsp

Sandalwood powder: 3tbsp

Rice powder: 2tbsp

Almonds (powdered): 50g

Fuller’s earth or multani mitti (powdered): 20g

Take a bowl and add the above ingredients with a pinch of powdered camphor, milk, lemon juice, and 3tbsp almond oil. Keep this scrub in a bowl in your bathroom. Scrub it over the body, especially on the areas covered in colour, and see the hues fade away. Avoid soap.

Do you have extra sensitive skin? Make sandalwood paste by mixing it with a few drops of almond oil and rose water. Smear this on your face. It is great for those who get rashes due to the strong chemicals in colours.

If your hair becomes rough post the celebration, treat them with the easiest natural conditioner: mayonnaise. This ingredient will soften your hair, and help remove the colour on it. Use a mild shampoo later.

At times, Holi colours can get into your eyes. Keep a bowl of iced rose water in the fridge for such an emergency. Dip cotton wool pads in this solution and use them to wipe away the colour from your eyes. It drains away any particles of colour that are inside your eyes.

Showcase your love to others by using safe, non-toxic gulal this year. Happy Holi!

