Defence training  must be made stress-free: PM

Says revamped defence univ is for those who want to build careers in the sector

Modi addresses the convocation ceremony at RRU, Gandhinagar on Saturday | PTI

AHMEDABAD:  “Stress-free training activities is the need of the hour for strengthening the country’s 
security apparatus,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the first convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University on Saturday, in which he also inaugurated a new campus. The prime minister said that the university is for those who want to build their careers in the field of defence across the country. 

Explaining the importance of the university, the PM said that the field of defence is not just about uniforms and arms, but much more vast than that. There is a demand for well-trained manpower. He said, “Post-independence, there was a need for reform in the country’s security apparatus. A perception was developed that we have to be careful of the uniformed personnel. But it has transformed now. When people see uniformed personnel now, they get the assurance of help.”

The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for experts to deal with stress and relaxation including yoga for the forces. Commemorating the 92nd anniversary of the Dandi march Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and those who had followed him. 

He underlined the importance of technology in security and policing. He said if criminals are using technology, then technology can be leveraged to apprehend them as well. He said this emphasis on technology would also enable even the specially-abled people to contribute to the field.

The PM also appealed to the three universities - RRU (Rashtriya Raksha University), NFSU (National Forensic Sciences University), and NLU (National Law University)- to work in tandem for better research and coordination in the fields of policing, forensic science, and law. 

For quality manpower
Rashtriya Raksha University will meet the need for trained manpower in policing wings, criminal justice and correctional administration 

