Delhi fire: Victims cry for help, says govt won’t cater needs

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: The families who lost their livelihood and loved ones say the government does not cater their needs and leave them to suffer in pain. However, the families still hope that the government will show mercy on them and lend help. The Morning Standard talked to these familes about how they are managing after the incident.

Claiming to be a paternal uncle of two minors, Roshan and Dipika who were killed in the fire incident- Deepak was seen screaming and crying all over the place saying, “Mera bhatija bhatiji khatam hogaye… mein kyun bach gaya…”.

Deepak not only lost his nephews but also lost his shanty in the fire. He works as a scrap dealer. He was repeatedly cursing the fire department for not sending the fire brigade on time. “The brigade reached the spot after three plots were completely gutted into fire. Had they reached on time, we could have saved many lives. The government will yet again do nothing for us. They will leave us to die like this.”

Munnu Devi, 55-year-old, was still shivering while she shared her grief. She said that the jewellery she had saved from her hard earned money for her 19-year-old daughter’s marriage which was supposed to happen next month was gutted in fire.

“Thankfully my daughter was in our native village, but her fiancée was killed in the incident. Where are we going to go next? Not even a single penny is left with us. I have five more daughters and how will I get them married?” said Munnu Devi.

She also said, “The government comes to us in such situations just to give away apples and bananas but they are not bothered about how we are going to survive with not even a spoon left with us and no clothes.”

“Whatever we will say, it will have no meaning because the babus who have been coming to meet us since morning may be sympathetic towards us but they hardly understand our concerns,” said 35-year-old Sunita Rani who also lost his shanty.

Sunita has two children and her husband works as a scrap dealer.

She added, “It is unbearable to look at my home where the books of my children are lying burnt. It has been a struggle to make our children study in the situations we live in but time and again, the hardships break on us. I hope the Delhi government will help us get back the things we have lost.”