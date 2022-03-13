STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharaj back in race for Uttarakhand top post

Churning has begun in Uttarakhand BJP to choose the next Chief Minister, following BJP’s victory in the Assembly polls that also saw CM Pushkar Singh Dhami losing his seat.

Published: 13th March 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected BJP MLAs at the party office in Dehradun on Saturday | pti

DEHRADUN:  Churning has begun in Uttarakhand BJP to choose the next Chief Minister, following BJP’s victory in the Assembly polls that also saw CM Pushkar Singh Dhami losing his seat. Around half-a-dozen names are doing the rounds for the CM’s post. These include Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

“Almost every prominent leader is lobbying for himself through various channels. Many cabinet ministers who have scored consecutive victories in the elections are also in the race. Though the picture is not clear, for now Dhami has the numbers as well as sympathetic ears of the leadership,” said a state BJP functionary.

The CM submitted his resignation to the Governor on Friday who asked him to continue as a caretaker CM until the next CM is appointed. Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan are in Dehradun to oversee the selection of the next CM.

Meanwhile, four incumbent BJP MLAs have announced that they are ready to vacate their seats for Dhami to contest. Dhami was elevated as CM last year, sparking resentment among seniors such as Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Bishan Singh Chuphal.

Satpal Maharaj was said to be the angriest. Party sources said he had left a meeting of the party’s legislature group and tried to meet the central leaders. Maharaj reportedly has the backing of the RSS.

