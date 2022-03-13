STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan seeks joint probe in missile firing accident

Pakistan has sought explanations from India over the ‘technical malfunction’ which led to the accidental firing of a missile. 

Published: 13th March 2022 09:19 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Pakistan has sought explanations from India over the ‘technical malfunction’ which led to the accidental firing of a missile. Pakistan has demanded a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Islamabad also called upon the global community to take serious note of the incident in a nuclearised environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region. It was on Friday that India’s defence ministry acknowledged of the incident of missile that landed in Pakistan’s Mian Channu in Khanewal district on March 9 and also ordered to probe the matter at high-level.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said,  “It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” the union minister said.

Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry said, “The whole incident indicates many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in Indian handling of strategic weapons. Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory.”

