Plane overshoots runway in Jabalpur

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: An Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft with 55 passengers and five crew members on board, reportedly had a runway excursion as it landed on the Dumna Airport in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, giving jitters to all those on board.

Fortunately, all passengers and crew members of the aircraft remained safe and were evacuated safely. “The DGCA has ordered an enquiry into the case. The airport was temporarily closed for a few hours owing to the incident, due to which a flight originating from Bengaluru was put on hold for a few hours, the airport sources added.

A runway excursion is a condition when any aircraft skids off the runway while taking off or landing.

Though various possible factors, including weather conditions and technical issues generally cause runway excursion, it’s still not clear what caused Saturday’s incident at the Jabalpur Airport.

According to reports, taking strict note of the incident, the Alliance Air has reportedly de-roastered the cockpit crew of the aircraft. A thorough probe has been instituted by the airliner to be shared with regulatory authorities.