PM’s education policy inspired by Gandhian ideas, says Amit Shah

“PM has taken inspiration from Gandhian attributes like swabhasha, rajbhasha, employment, education of self-reliance,” he said. 

Published: 13th March 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

AHMEDABAD:  The education policy that PM has devised is in line with today’s needs, look at it closely it has incorporated the ideas that Mahatma Gandhi had for education, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an event organised in Sabarmati Ashram on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of Dandi march. “PM has taken inspiration from Gandhian attributes like swabhasha, rajbhasha, employment, education of self-reliance,” he said. 

The union home minister has been on a tour of Gujarat since Friday. On Saturday, he arrived at Kocharab Ashram near Paldi in Ahmedabad where he launched the ‘Dandi cycle yatra’. The ‘salt satyagraha’ was a part of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘non-violent movement’ against British rule. And in his memory, a symbolic Dandi ‘yatra’ is held every year from this date. This time, a similar seven-day yatra will be organised in which 12 people will travel to Dandi by bicycle. 

During the launch event Amit Shah said that Dandi yatra was a movement that has found a distinct identity among freedom movements from around the world.  “India being such a large country, people did not have the means to communicate. Gandhiji’s speech could not be heard live, and did not widely published in the newspapers due to fear of the Britishers. But the strength of Gandhiji’s conviction led to every word he uttered reach all corners of the country. The Dandi yatra raised awareness across the country. The British did not have the strength to stop Gandhiji, as it was the strength of his truth and sincere stance,” said the minister.
 

