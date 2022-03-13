Punjab success sprouts AAP hope in Rajasthan ahead of 2023 state polls

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: After its spectacular victory in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party has started focusing on the Rajasthan Assembly elections due in December next year.

It is planning to send the same team to Rajasthan which helped the party sweep win Punjab.

However, traditional rivals in the state — Congress and BJP — say the situation here is different from Punjab and AAP will stands no chance of spreading its wings in the state.

The enthusiasm of AAP workers in Rajasthan is suddenly very high, after the success in Punjab. Posters and hoardings of AAP have become visible on the main streets of Jaipur.

Pictures of party leader Sanjay Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister-designate in Punjab, are getting a lot of attention.

The party says it has already started focusing on Rajasthan. AAP’s state secretary Devendra Shastri said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm here after the victory in Punjab. Preparations for next year’s elections will start in two months. The way people welcomed the party in Delhi and now in Punjab, we think AAP will become an alternative in Rajasthan as well. The team that handled AAP’s election management in Punjab will come here. For the time being, the party will focus on improving the strength of the organisation here.”

Shastri said in the districts of Rajasthan adjoining Punjab, there was a lot of impact of the farmers’ movement.

AAP’s state in-charge and MP Sanjay Singh has discussed the situation in the Ganganagar district adjoining Punjab.

An executive committee has been formed at the district level and Kejriwal has also visited Rajasthan to gauge the pulse of the people here.

In the 2018 elections in Rajasthan, AAP had fielded candidates in 142 of the 200 seats and managed only 0.4 per cent of votes, without being able to win even a single seat.

Given this background, the ruling party of the state does not accept that AAP will pose any challenge.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said, “The Congress government’s rule in Punjab was sluggish. But here, AAP has not fought elections strongly. And, Rajasthan government is giving good governance.”