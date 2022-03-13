STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘Resolution of LAC row will facilitate bilateral relations’

The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12th January 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

Published: 13th March 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Nepal-China border

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

NEW DELHI:  The 15th round China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting which was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on Friday ended without any significant progress over resolving of issues following the standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

The joint statement of the two said, “The two sides had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12th January 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. The talks which had begun at 10 am lasted for almost 13 hours, another source said.

The Indian side is being led by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta who took over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps in January. Major General Yang Lin, South Xinjiang Military District Commander is the leader of the Chinese contingent.

The two countries reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations. India and China ‘also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the interim’ and also agreed to continue dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining 
issues at the earliest.

The 14 rounds of talks held till now “have resulted in the resolution of Pangong Tso (North and South Banks), Galwan (PP 14) and Gogra (PP 17A) areas.” There have been endeavours to disengage the Indian Army and the PLA troops from Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 15) where standoff continues.

The standoff persists also at Depsang Y-Junction and Demchok. The Depsang standoff has resulted in obstruction of Indian troop movement to the traditional Patrolling Points (PP) PP 10, PP11, PP 11A, PP12 and PP13.

Consensus reached to maintain stability
The two nations ‘agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the interim’ and also agreed to continue dialogue via military and diplomatic channels for mutually acceptable resolutions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border China India Ladakh Resolution LAC
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp