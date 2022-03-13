Seven killed in midnight blaze in N-E Delhi

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: Seven people died in a massive fire that broke out in the shanties of Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. Three of the deceased were below 18 years, with two of them — Roshan (13) and Dipika (9) — being siblings. Five other victims were from another family, including a couple (Pintu and Ruma) who got married eight days ago, a pregnant woman, a minor and a 35-year-old man.

The fire started around midnight, according to local residents. Two godowns — one of paper binding and another of rubber traders — and more than 30 shanties opposite Bharti Public School in Gokulpuri village were gutted in the blaze. As many as 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, additional deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) said the fire was finally doused around 4 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the forensic team. Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the bodies of the victims were charred beyond recognition.

“The fire started around 12.30 am when we were sleeping. We have no idea from where and how it started. We have only one room. We came out of shanty when the fire broke out to save our lives,” said the grandfather of Roshan and Dipika.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the spot and met the families, announced a compensation of `10 lakh each to deceased adults’ families and `5 lakh each to the families of the deceased children, besides `25,000 each to those whose shanties were gutted. The CM said he had issued orders for swift release of the compensation. However, there was no word from the Delhi government on rehabilitating the families whose shanties were gutted.

Local MP Manoj Tiwari and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal also visited the area. “I urge the CM to immediately announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the deceased and those who have been injured should be given the best treatment,” Tiwari said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives. “The fire incident in Delhi’s Gokulpuri is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May god give them the strength to bear this immense sorrow,” Modi tweeted.