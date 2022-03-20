STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Audit to assess survial rate of trees in city

According to forest department data, 12,852 trees were transplanted at 23 sites in the city till the end of last year.  

Published: 20th March 2022

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The government plans to assess the “success and survival rate” of all transplanted trees in the national capital and has roped in the Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI) for this purpose, officials said. According to forest department data, 12,852 trees were transplanted at 23 sites in the city till the end of last year.  

To assess the “success and survival” rate of the transplanted trees, an FRI team will look at the site selection criteria for transplantation, size of pits and their spacing; method and time of transplantation, health and growth of the transplanted trees and maintenance schedule, an official of the department said.


FRI scientists will also take stock of irrigation frequency, soil-moisture conservation, check dams, contour trenches, fencing measures, silviculture practices and protection strategies against biotic and abiotic interferences etc, according to a proposal received from the institute. The study will be conducted over a period of six months after the approval from the minister concerned, the official said.

With PTI inputs

