STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘BJP will ensure Rayalaseema growth’

For years, several chief ministers of the State emerged from Rayalaseema region, but it stood bereft of any development and became a byword for backwardness.

Published: 20th March 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

KADAPA: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy asserted that only a government formed by the BJP and Janasena alliance in Andhra Pradesh can ensure the development of Rayalaseema.

He along with other leaders of the party participated in Rayalaseema Ranabheri (public meeting) in Kadapa district on Saturday organised to question the government for neglecting water resources, development in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy exuded confidence of forming the government in the State and said BJP’s presence at the helm of affairs in the State is a necessity, given the failure of ruling YSRC in the last three years. “I am confident that the double engine government of our alliance will take the State on the path of development,” he asserted.

For years, several chief ministers of the State emerged from the Rayalaseema region, but it stood bereft of any development and became a byword for backwardness. “Whom to blame if not the elected governments, who lacked sincerity in addressing issues related to irrigation and development of the region. From the beginning, BJP has been the only party, which raised the voice questioning the backwardness of the region and demanding justice for it,” he said. 

Lambasting YSRC regime, he said for the past three years, apart from pushing the State into a debt trap, the Jagan government failed to do anything worthwhile. He said the development of educational institutions, infrastructure like roads, and houses were being taken up by the Modi government. 

“Today, there is a need to stand up to dynastic politics and people of UP did it by electing BJP for the second consecutive time and they elected BJP at Centre twice. Similarly, presence of BJP is needed in South India, more so in Andhra for its development,” he said.

Committed to development: State BJP chief

BJP State president Somu Veerarju asserted his party was committed to developing Rayalaseema. “Modi Sarkar has taken measures to complete the Polavaram project bearing all costs,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism Culture Rayalaseema YSRC Modi BJP UP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp