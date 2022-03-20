‘BJP will ensure Rayalaseema growth’

KADAPA: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy asserted that only a government formed by the BJP and Janasena alliance in Andhra Pradesh can ensure the development of Rayalaseema.

He along with other leaders of the party participated in Rayalaseema Ranabheri (public meeting) in Kadapa district on Saturday organised to question the government for neglecting water resources, development in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy exuded confidence of forming the government in the State and said BJP’s presence at the helm of affairs in the State is a necessity, given the failure of ruling YSRC in the last three years. “I am confident that the double engine government of our alliance will take the State on the path of development,” he asserted.

For years, several chief ministers of the State emerged from the Rayalaseema region, but it stood bereft of any development and became a byword for backwardness. “Whom to blame if not the elected governments, who lacked sincerity in addressing issues related to irrigation and development of the region. From the beginning, BJP has been the only party, which raised the voice questioning the backwardness of the region and demanding justice for it,” he said.

Lambasting YSRC regime, he said for the past three years, apart from pushing the State into a debt trap, the Jagan government failed to do anything worthwhile. He said the development of educational institutions, infrastructure like roads, and houses were being taken up by the Modi government.

“Today, there is a need to stand up to dynastic politics and people of UP did it by electing BJP for the second consecutive time and they elected BJP at Centre twice. Similarly, presence of BJP is needed in South India, more so in Andhra for its development,” he said.

Committed to development: State BJP chief

BJP State president Somu Veerarju asserted his party was committed to developing Rayalaseema. “Modi Sarkar has taken measures to complete the Polavaram project bearing all costs,” he said.

