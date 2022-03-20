STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

DU considers U-G admission solely through entrance test

From the next academic year, it has been proposed that students will get admission to undergraduate courses solely on the basis of the scores they get in the entrance test.

Published: 20th March 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s academic council will meet on Tuesday to discuss changes in the admission process to colleges in view of adopting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

From the next academic year, it has been proposed that students will get admission to undergraduate courses solely on the basis of the scores they get in the entrance test.

With the implementation of the CUET, the university will be doing away with the earlier system of admission under which it used announce cut-offs based on Class 12 board results.

The DU academic council will meet on March 22 to discuss changes in the admission criterion since the varsity has decided to opt for the CUET from the 2022-23 academic year.

The Standing Committee of the Academic Council in its meeting held on March 17 recommended that admissions to the varsity be solely based on scores of the CUET.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the members said that it will not be feasible to include any other criterion on the basis of marks obtained in board examinations.

The minutes stated the members felt that the eligibility criterion must be inclusive to invite a large number of candidates from across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University academic council Admission CUET results cut -off
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp