DU considers U-G admission solely through entrance test

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s academic council will meet on Tuesday to discuss changes in the admission process to colleges in view of adopting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

From the next academic year, it has been proposed that students will get admission to undergraduate courses solely on the basis of the scores they get in the entrance test.

With the implementation of the CUET, the university will be doing away with the earlier system of admission under which it used announce cut-offs based on Class 12 board results.

The DU academic council will meet on March 22 to discuss changes in the admission criterion since the varsity has decided to opt for the CUET from the 2022-23 academic year.

The Standing Committee of the Academic Council in its meeting held on March 17 recommended that admissions to the varsity be solely based on scores of the CUET.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the members said that it will not be feasible to include any other criterion on the basis of marks obtained in board examinations.

The minutes stated the members felt that the eligibility criterion must be inclusive to invite a large number of candidates from across the country.