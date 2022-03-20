Four held in connection with kabaddi player’s murder

CHANDIGARH: In less than a week after an international kabaddi player was killed, Punjab Police have solved the high-profile murder case with the arrest of four accused persons who are history-sheeters. Police also nominated three main conspirators in the murder case.

Prominent Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead by five assailants during a Kabaddi match in Mallian near Jalandhar around 6 pm on March 14.

Those arrested have been identified as Fateh Singh, Kaushal Chaudhary, Amit Dagar, Simranjeet Singh. The Police have also nominated three main conspirators identified as Snover Dhillon a residing in, Canada and is a multimedia producer and director, Sukhwinder Singh also residing in Canada, and Jagjit Singh, residing in Malaysia.

Divulging the details, DGP Punjab V K Bhawra said the Jalandhar police had brought Fateh Singh on production warrant. He said that during interrogation Fateh disclosed that Snover Dhillon had formed National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario and tried to convince different players to join his federation.

However, most of the renowned players were associated with the Major League Kabaddi being managed by the deceased Sandeep, rendering Snover’s federation unsuccessful.