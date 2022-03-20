STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Government starts rejuvenation of Bhalswa, city’s largest lake

The lake, which was earlier surrounded by a forest, is now encroached upon and squeezed by residential colonies, thus slowly killing its identity. 

Published: 20th March 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The city government has started the rejuvenation of the city’s biggest lake — Bhalswa — situated in the northwest part of the national capital. Technical advisor Ankit Srivastava to the water minister Satyendar Jain announced on Saturday that the work on the 150 acres of the Bhalswa lake has started. 

Dumped garbage at Bhalswa lake
in North West Delhi | express

The lake, which was earlier surrounded by a forest, is now encroached upon and squeezed by residential colonies, thus slowly killing its identity. 

The residents said that the lake was neglected due to the apathy of both the Central and state governments. Residents also blame the pollution and the mismanagement for the same. During festivals, the lake faced the brunt of devotees who dumped all the puja material into the lake. Notably, the landfill of Bhalswa is also situated near the lake.

Srivastava shared that the lake project is being undertaken phase-wise. The first phase will comprise cleaning and diversion of wastewater from Bhaslwa dairy. The project will cost around Rs 5 crore, he added. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said that the project is likely to be completed by next year considering the upcoming monsoon season.  

The ‘City of Lakes’ project was launched on December 24, 2018, by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who approved Rs 376 crore for the rejuvenation of 159 lakes in Delhi and Rs 77 crore for the creation of two mega lakes at Rohini and Nilothi.

The purpose of the revitalisation project was to create a reservoir to stop urban flooding and to avoid choked drainage. The government also wanted to enhance the aesthetic value of the landscape by ecologically reviving it and restoring the flora and fauna of the area around it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhalswa Lake Rejuvenation Residents mismanagement wastewater Delhi Jal Board City of Lakes
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp