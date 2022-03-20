Government starts rejuvenation of Bhalswa, city’s largest lake

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: The city government has started the rejuvenation of the city’s biggest lake — Bhalswa — situated in the northwest part of the national capital. Technical advisor Ankit Srivastava to the water minister Satyendar Jain announced on Saturday that the work on the 150 acres of the Bhalswa lake has started.

Dumped garbage at Bhalswa lake

in North West Delhi | express

The lake, which was earlier surrounded by a forest, is now encroached upon and squeezed by residential colonies, thus slowly killing its identity.

The residents said that the lake was neglected due to the apathy of both the Central and state governments. Residents also blame the pollution and the mismanagement for the same. During festivals, the lake faced the brunt of devotees who dumped all the puja material into the lake. Notably, the landfill of Bhalswa is also situated near the lake.

Srivastava shared that the lake project is being undertaken phase-wise. The first phase will comprise cleaning and diversion of wastewater from Bhaslwa dairy. The project will cost around Rs 5 crore, he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said that the project is likely to be completed by next year considering the upcoming monsoon season.

The ‘City of Lakes’ project was launched on December 24, 2018, by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who approved Rs 376 crore for the rejuvenation of 159 lakes in Delhi and Rs 77 crore for the creation of two mega lakes at Rohini and Nilothi.

The purpose of the revitalisation project was to create a reservoir to stop urban flooding and to avoid choked drainage. The government also wanted to enhance the aesthetic value of the landscape by ecologically reviving it and restoring the flora and fauna of the area around it.