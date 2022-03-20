STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guv lends an ear to students on warpath

Soundararajan was attending an IT South Zone conference at Mahabalipuram on Saturday, when she was apprised of the matter.

Published: 20th March 2022

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaks to tribal student leaders through a video conference on Saturday. ( File Photo)

HYDERABAD: In what could be seen as a heartfelt gesture by the first citizen of the State, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan reached out to student leaders who wanted to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan in her absence.

Student leaders of Girijana Vidyarthi Sangham (GVS) had announced that they would be protesting at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, demanding that the quota of reservations for tribals be increased to 12 per cent, in proportion to their population. As the student leaders tried to protest, they were taken into custody and sent to Ramgopalpet police station.

Soundararajan was attending an IT South Zone conference at Mahabalipuram on Saturday, when she was apprised of the matter. She immediately asked her staff to reach out to the students and give them an opportunity to talk to her.

As Raj Bhavan officials arranged a meeting between the Governor and the student activists through a video-conference, she took a break from her hectic schedule and lent a sympathetic ear to their problems.

After hearing them out, Governor Soundararajan explained to the students the nutritional and health initiatives her office was implementing as a pilot project in select villages in Agency areas.

