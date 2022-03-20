Leh highway reopened in record time

Express News Service By

SRI NAGAR: The strategic 434 kms Srinagar-Leh nation was thrown open for vehicular traffic in a record time of just 73 days, thus paving way for the transport of army men and equipment from Srinagar to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).The Srinagar-Leh highway, which connects Srinagar with Ladakh, was closed for vehicular traffic on January 4 following heavy snowfall.

The highway was thrown open today for traffic at the Zojila Pass, which is situated at an altitude of 11,650 feet metres by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director General Lt General Rajeev Chaudhary. A trial movement of vehicles was conducted successfully. The decision to open the road for civilian vehicles would be taken by the administration.

Talking to reporters, Lt General Chaudhary said the highway, which is key to operational preparedness of troops in Ladakh, was thrown open in record 73 days this year. “It is a huge achievement for both Project Beacon, which manages the highway in J&K, and Project Vijayak, which manages it in Ladakh UT”.Last year, the highway was thrown open after 110 days.

Earlier, the highway used to remain closed for six months due to heavy snowfall. The average closure of pass in earlier years has been 135 days.

Lt General Chaudhary said re-opening of the highway sooner has many advantages strategically besides socio-economic factor.“From the strategic point of view, transportation of ammunition and logistics or anything else for our troops deployed in Ladakh will reach sooner now due to opening of the highway,” the BRO chief said.