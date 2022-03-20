Now, Karnataka mulls teaching Gita in schools

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a decision on introducing the Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions, as he maintained that the scripture imparts moral values.

“You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values” Bommai said, when asked if the Bhagavad Gita will bring moral values among children.

“It has been done in Gujarat. Our minister has said he will discuss it. Let’s see what details the education department comes out with,” the CM said responding to a query on the government considering introducing the scripture in school education. He said providing education and moral values to children is the intention, and details can be revealed only after holding discussions.

BJP-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 from academic year 2022-23.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, said in Mangaluru that the Congress was not opposed to imparting moral education to children through the Bhagavad Gita, but stressed that children should get quality education.

“...We believe in the Constitution and secularism. Let them (BJP government) teach Bhagavad Gita or Quran or Bible, we have no objection, provided they give quality education to children in accordance with today’s requirements,” he said.

Pointing out that the government seems to have not taken any decision in this regard, he noted that the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and Mahabharata are taught in every Hindu household. Moral education is needed, but nothing should be done against the Constitution, Siddaramaiah said.

With PTI inputs