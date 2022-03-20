Opposition leaders likely at Yogi swearing in on March 25

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: After leading the saffron brigade to a historic win with two-third majority in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath, in all probability, will be sworn in for his second consecutive term as chief minister on March 25. The venue for the oath-taking ceremony will be Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow, which has a capacity of 50,000.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, office-bearers of RSS are expected to attend the ceremony.

Invitations will also be extended to top opposition leaders as well, including former chief ministers — BSP supremo Mayawati, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. From Congres, party president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also in the list of invitees, said sources.

As per sources, the government is likely to be formed along the lines of the Modi cabinet at the Centre. The new cabinet is likely to consist of bureaucrats who won elections on BJP tickets. Former IAS officer AK Sharma is among the probables. The number of women ministers is likely to go up.

Fresh faces likely in ministry

The new cabinet is likely to have fresh faces. Amit Agrawal, Baby Rani Maurya, Anjula Mahaur, Rajesh Tripathi, Krishna Paswan are the BJP MLAs who could become ministers.