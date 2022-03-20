STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Opposition leaders likely at Yogi swearing in on March 25

The venue for the oath-taking ceremony will be Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow, which has a capacity of 50,000.

Published: 20th March 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi with BJP supporters in Gorakhpur on Saturday. ( Photo | PTI)

Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi with BJP supporters in Gorakhpur on Saturday. ( Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: After leading the saffron brigade to a historic win with two-third majority in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath, in all probability, will be sworn in for his second consecutive term as chief minister on March 25. The venue for the oath-taking ceremony will be Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow, which has a capacity of 50,000.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, office-bearers of RSS are expected to attend the ceremony. 

Invitations will also be extended to top opposition leaders as well, including former chief ministers — BSP supremo Mayawati, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. From Congres, party president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka  Gandhi Vadra are also in the list of invitees, said sources. 

As per sources, the government is likely to be formed along the lines of the Modi cabinet at the Centre. The new cabinet is likely to consist of bureaucrats who won elections on BJP tickets. Former IAS officer AK Sharma is among the probables. The number of women ministers is likely to go up.

Fresh faces likely in ministry

The new cabinet is likely to have fresh faces. Amit Agrawal, Baby Rani Maurya, Anjula Mahaur, Rajesh Tripathi, Krishna Paswan are the BJP MLAs who could become ministers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saffron Yogi Swearing In Ceremony Opposition Amit Shah BJP Rajnath Singh RSS JP Nadda BSP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp