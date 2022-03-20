STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Top virologists say 4th wave unlikely in India, spikes in Asia not cause of concern

Also present were Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, founders of Bharat Biotech, the producer of Covaxin.

Published: 20th March 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for Representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

Image for Representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: No fourth wave will occur in the country unless an unexpected variant that behaves differently comes up, said top virologist T Jacob John on Saturday, adding that India should not worry about Covid spikes seen in South Asia, especially in China and South Korea.

“Today, with three waves behind us and with Omicron gone, I do not understand how fear needs to be inculcated into human beings and for what purpose. I don’t believe in predicting a wave based on mathematical modelling.

There is nothing to fear the fourth wave,” said John at an event to release his book, Polio — the eradication imbroglio — the disorder and its remedy, written jointly with Dhanya Dharmapalan, a Mumbai-based pediatrician. Also present were Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, founders of Bharat Biotech, the producer of Covaxin.

Speaking about the fourth wave hitting India in June, as predicted by Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur researchers, John, a former director of the Indian Council for Medical Research’s Centre of Advanced Research in Virology, said, “The fourth wave will occur in the country if an unexpected variant behaves differently comes up or if any new variant overtakes Omicron locally in small places then you have to worry about its consequences.”

The retired professor and former head of the departments of clinical virology and microbiology at CMC Vellore said the third wave had ended in the country and had entered the endemic phase. “Unless an unexpected variant that behaves differently from alpha, beta, gamma, or Omicron comes, there will be no fourth wave,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Omicron Pandemic Covid Indian Council for Medical Research CMC Vellore
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp