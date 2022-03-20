STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traders urger renewal of shops, kiosk licences

The traders have alleged that the renewal of the license deed was stopped for the last two or three years.

Published: 20th March 2022

A view of sarojini nagar market. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

A view of sarojini nagar market. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

TRADERS of several markets, including Sarojini Nagar, Palika Bazar, and Janpath, have written to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to resume the process of renewing licences of shops and kiosks allotted to them.

According to the NDMC Act, the licence deed of shops and kiosks allotted by the NDMC has to be renewed after every 10 years.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, said that several allottees have sought the renewal of licences but got no response. “No reason has been given to us for the non-renewal of licences. We have requested the NDMC several times to start the process,” Randhawa said.

In a letter to NDMC Director (Estate-1), Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association said, “As the policy for renewing the deeds is closed since last two-three years, it is requested that the procedure for renewing the deed and continuing of policy should be opened again.” Market associations of Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, Khan Market, and Gole Market too requested the NDMC to address the issue.

“We have contacted the NDMC several times but it was of no use,” said Darshan Kakkar, president of Palika Bazar Association said.

“As licenses have not been renewed, several shopkeepers have not paid rents and dues are pending,” he said.

(Source: PTI)

Comments

