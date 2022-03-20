Ukrainian embassy takes offence to Indian media reports on Crimea

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: The Ukrainian embassy in the national capital has lashed out against a section of Indian media that recently published an article commemorating eight years of Crimea’s annexation to Russia.

“We are deeply shocked by the Holi present that included publishing a separate page devoted to eight years of Russian annexation of Crimea. As you might be aware, this was not recognised by any country,” Igor Polikha, Ukraine’s ambassador to India, said in a written communication addressed to the segment of media that printed this article.

He went on to allege that ‘blood money' was paid for printing this article, as they did not care for thousands of Ukrainians killed and injured due to shelling of residential areas in Ukraine, which has led to over 3 million Ukrainians leaving their homeland.

“I would like to remind that on March 27, 2014, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution which reaffirmed the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. The UNGA introduced the policy of non-recognition of Russian occupation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol,’’ Polikha added.

Ever since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine on February 24, Polikha has been seeking India’s intervention and support in resolving this issue. Last month, he had compared the Ukrainian conflict to ‘massacre arranged by the Mughals against the Rajputs’. He also met officials of the external affairs ministry. Regarding humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

90 tonnes of indian relief

India has sent over 90 tonnes of supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours as a part of humanitarian aid since March 1. These supplies included medicines and other essential relief. India will send further supplies in the coming days based on requirements.