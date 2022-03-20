Uttarakhand CM likely to be named on Monday

DEHRADUN: The BJP is likely to announce the name of the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Monday. The oath ceremony is likely to happen later next week. Sources said that the party was waiting for the festival of Holi to get over. “

The meeting of the legislature party group is likely to take place on March 21, where the formal announcement on the next CM of Uttarakhand can happen. The oath ceremony can take place later in the week,” said a state party functionary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda is likely to attend the oath ceremony. The names of acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, senior minister Dhan Singh Rawat, former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are doing the rounds. Six BJP MLAs have announced they are ready to vacate their seats for Chief Minister Dhami to contest.

In July last year, after Dhami was chosen as CM, seniors including Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Bishan Singh Chuphal were not happy. Almost every senior leader who has won more than two Assembly elections is presenting herself/imself as the suitable candidate. Erstwhile minister and MLA from Mussoorie, Ganesh Joshi said that he is a suitable person. Rekha Arya also expressed her desire to become the CM of the state.