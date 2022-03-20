Won’t need CRPF  in Kashmir in future: Shah

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that after Article 370 revocation there has been decisive control on militancy and that democracy has reached the grassroots level for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that CRPF might not be needed in the North East or Kashmir after a few years.

Addressing the 83rd CRPF Raising Day function in Jammu on Saturday, the home minister said, “After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, there has been a big change in the situation of J&K and democracy has begun to function.” It was for the first time that CRPF celebrated its Raising Day outside Delhi.

Democracy has reached grassroots level in J&K for the first time, he said. “Over 30,000 peoples’ representatives have become part of the democratic process and there are panchs and sarpanchs in every village,” he said.

On August 5, centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. The home minister said the abrogation has benefitted backward classes, women and hill peoples. “They were in some ways cut off from the development process and now through the new laws all-inclusive development has begun.”

He said after scrapping of Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of one chief, one insignia and one legislation, both of which were dreams of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Premnath Dogra, have been fulfilled.

Praising J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the home minister said the UT administration has been successful in receiving investment worth over Rs. 33,000 crore. “Besides, records have been broken in road construction in J&K, with work in this area in the last five years being competed at the fastest pace since Independence.”

Shah said that there was a time when violence was at its peak in the 1990s in Naxals-affected areas, North East and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir.“I am hopeful that North East, J&K, and Maoist-affected areas in the country will experience lasting peace in the coming years and CRPF will not be required in these areas,” the home minister said.

First CRPF Raising Day parade outside Delhi

