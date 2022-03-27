STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Keshav Vikram to make film on Nitish’s development success

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will appear on the big screen soon.

Published: 27th March 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will appear on the big screen soon. The shooting of a Hindi film, Sushasan: The Beginning of New Era, is underway in different parts of Bihar. The film depicts the socio-political condition from 1990 to 2005 (Lalu-Rabri regime) and thereafter when Kumar took over the reins of the state.

The film is being made under the banner of Keshav Movies Entertainment. The film’s director Keshav Vikram told the media that the story revolved around Bihar’s social-political condition from 1990 to 2005 and thereafter. The focus is to showcase how Kumar “took the state out of a morass and put it on the development path”.

The incidents that shook the state during previous regime have been presented in such a fashion that they will acquaint the audience with the stark reality and the sufferings of the people at the hands of the powers-that-be. “The script is fantastic and will take the people closer to the truth,” the director said.

Acclaimed artists from Bihar have been given preference so that they can do justice to their respective roles and use the correct accent. 

If things moved on the expected lines, the film will be released in theatres on Diwali. The tyranny of the salas (brothers in-law) of the then ‘Raja of Bihar,’ as RJD leader Lalu Prasad is referred to, and the alleged terror unleashed by a criminal-turned-politician in Siwan have been included in the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Keshav Vikram
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp