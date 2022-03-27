Keshav Vikram to make film on Nitish’s development success

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will appear on the big screen soon. The shooting of a Hindi film, Sushasan: The Beginning of New Era, is underway in different parts of Bihar. The film depicts the socio-political condition from 1990 to 2005 (Lalu-Rabri regime) and thereafter when Kumar took over the reins of the state.

The film is being made under the banner of Keshav Movies Entertainment. The film’s director Keshav Vikram told the media that the story revolved around Bihar’s social-political condition from 1990 to 2005 and thereafter. The focus is to showcase how Kumar “took the state out of a morass and put it on the development path”.

The incidents that shook the state during previous regime have been presented in such a fashion that they will acquaint the audience with the stark reality and the sufferings of the people at the hands of the powers-that-be. “The script is fantastic and will take the people closer to the truth,” the director said.

Acclaimed artists from Bihar have been given preference so that they can do justice to their respective roles and use the correct accent.

If things moved on the expected lines, the film will be released in theatres on Diwali. The tyranny of the salas (brothers in-law) of the then ‘Raja of Bihar,’ as RJD leader Lalu Prasad is referred to, and the alleged terror unleashed by a criminal-turned-politician in Siwan have been included in the film.