Soaring high on wings of education

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MAHARASHTRA: Bhavna Jadhav, 28, from the Matang (Mang) community, a part of the Scheduled Caste community, has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. She is the first woman in her community to achieve the distinction.

The Matangs are a tiny community that has kept away from education. The community is believed to be associated with village security and professions such as rope making, street music, cattle castration, leather curing, and funeral workers. They also served in the British army and were soldiers since Chhatrapati Shivaji’s times.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad praised Bhavna saying her success was a proud moment not only for her but also for the entire state. “I called her and her family and facilitated them. We have to bring all deprived sections of society into the mainstream by making education available for them,” he said. Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said Maharashtra is the land of reformers and that the government has been trying to find ways to educate the deprived and neglected sections.

“Apart from free education, scholarships are also available for the Mang and other reserved category students. If reserved category students want higher education in renowned foreign universities, the government will bear the cost of their education and other expenses as well. We will always support bright students,” Munde said.

Bhavna has been selected as Assistant Commandant in Central Armed Police Force of Union Home Ministry. The post is equivalent to assistant police commissioner in police force. She is the only girl from Maharashtra to clear this exam. She came 14th in the all-India rank.

“Bhavna will go to Hyderabad for training. I come from a very poor background, but I had big dreams for my children. I always wanted Bhavna to work hard towards her objectives. At the same time, I gave her full freedom to choose her college and courses,” said her father Subhash Jadhav, who works with Mumbai Police.

He said in his community people took almost no interest in education. “Things are changing now. I never made any difference between girls and boys. My son is preparing for civil services exams,” says Jadhav. He introduced Bhavna to the ideals of Ambedkar, Nehru and APJ Abdul Kalam.

He said that Bhavna had missed her first attempt at UPSC. “She was good in theory paper, but not as much in other tests. I told her not to get discouraged and work harder,” says Subhash.

Then the Covid pandemic came with spells of lockdown. Once again she cleared the theory paper. We are worried about the ground test. She wanted to practice in the open ground, but the government closed all fields,” he added.

They saw an open plot adjoining their colony in Mumbai. “I took permission from the plot owner where Bhavna started her ground practice like running, long jump and other exercises. I personally took 15 days’ off from my duty and accompanied her every day. It was like Amir Khan’s Dangal where he moulds his daughters as wrestlers. It was a painful yet fruitful period for me as a father,” he said.

Bhavna gives credit for er success to her family members and friends who stood with her. “I never took the burden of the exams. I stayed focused from the beginning. The pandemic disturbed my schedule but I was not alone to get affected. I am happy that people recognize my success and hard work,” said Bhavna.

During her examinations, she stayed away from the social media. “My family has supported me in my failures as well. They have never forced anything on me. I hope other students also get success and excel in their life. More girls should join the armed forces and serve the country,” said Bhavna.