STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP MP writes to Mamata on jute, gets call to Delhi

The BJP top brass has asked Singh to meet Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal and discuss the matter.

Published: 01st May 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

KOLKATA:  Hours after BJP’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposing the Centre’s jute policy and requesting her to intervene in the issue of price cap on raw jute, he was summoned to Delhi on Saturday by the saffron party leadership. 

The BJP top brass has asked Singh to meet Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal and discuss the matter. The MP had recently written to Goyal criticising the regulatory body’s decision to cap the price of raw jute. This is the first time in the recent past that a BJP MP is opposing a Central policy and seeking intervention of a chief minister who belongs to an opposition party.

The letter of the BJP MP, who had defected to the saffron camp from Trinamool Congress, is said to be politically significant as Singh is desperate to retain his support base among the jute mill workers in his constituency.

The jute mill workers, who form a considerable chunk Barrackpore’s electorate, had extended their support for Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha election but the BJP failed to bag the Barrackpore Assembly seat in the 2021 polls. 

Besides than Mamata, Singh also wrote to the chief ministers of Bihar, Assam and Tripura on the same issue.   “I am requesting you to interfere in this matter with the Union ministry of textiles for saving millions of jute farmers, jute workers and jute industry,” Singh wrote to Mamata in his letter on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Singh Mamata Banerjee Jute Price
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp