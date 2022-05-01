STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child crime linked with imperfections in society: Madras HC

In fact, they are victims of society in some cases.

Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The problem of child crime like other social problems is linked to imperfections and maladjustment of our society, said the Madras High Court while setting aside three years of detention awarded to a teen by a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for impregnating a girl elder to him.

“Juveniles involved in crimes are not criminals. In fact, they are victims of society in some cases. Juvenile delinquency can be stopped at an early stage, provided special care is taken both at home and in school”, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira said recently while passing orders on a petition filed by the boy. 

Parents and teachers play a major role. Instead of labelling them as criminals or delinquents, importance must be given to understand the needs of children and give them scope for modification, the judge said. Setting aside the order of Thiruvallur district JJB dated March 17, 2021, to detain the boy for three years at a special home, the judge said rather than a punitive approach, it is just and necessary to apply a liberal approach to reform and rehabilitate the teen.

