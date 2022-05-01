STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka presents three options for UP Congress revival

She has presented these suggestions before the party national president Sonia Gandhi for her perusal and necessary action.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

LUCKNOW:  After tasting a crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is weighing three options to strengthen the organisation till grassroots level in the politically crucial state.

As per highly placed sources, AICC general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in consultation with the state leadership, has thrashed out the three options for the revival of the grand old party in the state. She has presented these suggestions before the party national president Sonia Gandhi for her perusal and necessary action.

Significantly the party which ruled Uttar Pradesh till 1989, could win just two seats in the 2022 Assembly poll. The party’s performance has been on a downward trajectory since 2012 when it had won 28 seats with 11.63 per cent vote share.

The tally came down to seven with 6.56 per cent vote share in 2017 when it fought the Assembly polls in alliance with Samajwadi Party. In the recently concluded polls, the seat tally came down to two while the vote share fell to 2.33 per cent.

In order to breathe a new lease of life into the party unit in UP, the first option, as per the sources, is the re-constitution of the Congress Committee under the stewardship of a senior leader. The second option is appointing four-five working presidents under the leadership of the state president who can look after the revival of party organisation. Meanwhile, as per the third option, the party would divide the state into four major independent zones – Western UP, Eastern UP, Awadh and Bundelkhand—and set up independent committees for all four zones.

“Priyanka Ji has discussed these options with the state leaders and has sent all the three suggestions for Sonia Gandhi’s perusal. It is to be seen which option the high command will choose in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior Congress leader seeking anonymity. He added that a decision is expected in the coming month.

