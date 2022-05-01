Ranas’ bail plea order on May 2

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: A special court here is likely to decide the bail plea of jailed Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on May 2.

The couple had moved court seeking bail in an FIR registered by Mumbai police under provisions related to sedition and promoting enmity following their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence here.

On Saturday, both prosecution and defence completed their arguments, after which Special Judge RN Rokade reserved the order for Monday. The bail plea of the legislator couple contended that a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’ can’t be said to be calculated to promote feelings of enmity or hatred. Their bail plea also claimed that by no stretch of imagination can the acts of the applicants be stated to constitute the offence of sedition.