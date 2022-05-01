STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohini to get facelift as abode of lakes, recreation

He directed the officials to modify the structures in order to maximise the underground water recharge with cost-effective methods as well as maintain the ecology.

Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain

Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The government plans to develop Rohini area as an “abode of lakes and recreation” and is expected to be completed in an eight-month time frame said Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. Jain, who holds charge of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman as well, visited Rohini Lake, situated in Sector 25 and reviewed the progress of various units that are being constructed, officials said.

“The revival of lakes and water bodies’ project is one of the priorities for the government, and time and again, directions have been given to officials to complete them all on time,” he said. He directed the officials to modify the structures in order to maximise the underground water recharge with cost-effective methods as well as maintain the ecology.

Jain tweeted, “Huge lakes and green areas spread over 80 acres is being constructed. A total of eight lakes will receive and recharge 68 MLD of treated water from STP after polishing to a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) 3 levels.”     

The government is working extensively to realise the dream of making Delhi a ‘City of Lakes’. This project has two focus areas, the lakes and other water bodies. In the first phase of development, 250 water bodies and 23 lakes will be taken up by the government. The purpose of the project is to create multiple water reservoirs to arrest urban flooding and avoid choked drains, the statement said. The government is working to enhance the aesthetic value of the landscape through the natural revivalism of water bodies and by restoring the flora and fauna around them, it said.

