A to Z of motherhood

The journey of parenthood, though blissful, can also be a testing time. This is especially true for first-time parents. From making financial decisions to balancing work and home, there are so many things to keep track of after the arrival of a child that parents—especially mothers who undergo both physical and life changes—might often feel lost and alone. A few mothers are now harnessing the power of micro-blogging site Instagram to document their parenting styles, create interactive and informative resources for women looking for a community of those with the same experiences.

Food for thought

Only a mother will know how tricky it can be to come up with delectable yet healthy recipes to pack in a child’s lunchbox. Hyderabad-based Monika Saha (32) makes it easy for other parents through her Instagram micro blog @monikablends. Saha shares that her blogging journey commenced in 2019. “I was packing Rahyl’s [her son] tiffin every day. I thought, why not start a series called ‘Rahyl ka dabba’ on Instagram, where I document what I cook for him,” she says.

The idea behind her platform is to share easy, kid-friendly recipes that other parents can also try. From upma chutney to millet crunchies, Saha makes it a point to create unique dishes. With over 60 thousand followers, Saha’s page is a great resource for many mothers, many of whom also share messages of gratitude that Saha posts as screenshots every now then. “Monika creates the cone dosa. I introduced the same dish to my daughter and she only wants cone dosa,” concludes Reshma Jain from Surat, who has been following Saha since 2017.

Anupriya Kapur with her son Kabir

Maintaining a healthy balance

Becoming a mother is certainly a joyous experience but it can also be daunting for many. For Saru Mukherjee Sharma (32), the birth of her son Rudraksh in 2017 was the happiest time of her life. But with it came several other concerns. “You can feel connected to your child but also look for your own identity,” says the Gurugram resident. Navigating her way through motherhood, Sharma decided to take up blogging to express what she was feeling in the moment.

Sharma’s Instagram platform (@diapers_and_lipsticks), Sharma talks about everything from motherhood to personal care. “I strongly feel that motherhood and self-care goes hand-in-hand.” Along with sharing her personal experiences as a new mother, Sharma breaks stereotypes around motherhood. Over the years, Sharma has been able to foster a network of parents who refer to her posts and reach out to her to discuss their concerns.

Embracing your identity

Gurugram-resident Anupriya Kapur (40) (@anupriyakapur on Instagram) started blogging about eight years ago. “I started blogging when I began running as a way to deal with postpartum depression,” shares Kapur, who is also the founder of a sexual wellness brand. Kapur’s blog is a documentation of her fitness regimes, travel tales, how she manages her son and herself, and more. Her focus has always been about why women should be financially independent and physically active. “We are women first and then mothers. Motherhood is not our identity,” adds Kapur, further affirming that “you need to feel whole as a mother to be a good mother.”