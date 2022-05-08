Congress seeks probe into Basanagouda Yatnal’s claim on CM post

Express News Service By

BELAGAVI: Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded a probe into senior BPJ MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s claims on demand for Rs 2,500 crore for the CM’s post. The former CM also taunted Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa asking them how much they paid to become the CM. “An investigation headed by a serving judge should be ordered to bring out the truth... the source of money generated should also be probed immediately,” Siddaramaiah said.

Calling the Bommai government the most corrupt, Siddaramaiah said it has been more than 10 months since the civil contractors in the state wrote to PM Narendra Modi. “But nothing seems to have been done. It seems like the PM is supporting corruption,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Saturday informed that the BJP Central Disciplinary Committee has been briefed about Yatnal’s statement that `2,500 crore has to be paid to become a CM. “Whatever Yatnal spoke has been brought to the notice of the committee and the party high command. Action will be taken against Yatnal after we get any instruction from them”, he told reporters in Tumakuru.