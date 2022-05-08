STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t fall for fake news, NEET-PG on schedule

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday clarified that the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be held on May 21 as per the schedule.

NEET

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI:  The Union Health Ministry on Saturday clarified that the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be held on May 21 as per the schedule. This was after a fake letter was circulated widely saying that the entrance test was postponed. A section of the media had reported that the NEET-PG exam was postponed to July 9. “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS),’’ the Ministry said.

All stakeholders were advised not to be misled by any unverified notice, it said, adding that they should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website. “All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on NBEMS website,” the ministry said.

Later, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) also came out with a fact check to alert students about the fake letter. “A FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET-PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed (sic),” reads the PIB tweet.

Many candidates fell for the fake letter as it comes close on the heels of over 15,000 NEET PG aspirants appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the exam citing its clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021. In a letter to the PMO, the candidates had sought an appointment to highlight their concerns and to conduct a ‘peaceful protest’ at Jantar Mantar.

