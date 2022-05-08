Interchange hub at blue line to ease travel 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced the construction of a new interchange hub at the R K Ashram Marg metro station on blue line which will provide a shorter route from central to north Delhi. The new underground station will be constructed adjacent to the existing elevated station. This interchange will provide a convenient mode of transit and will help in decongesting the currently busy blue line, as per the officials.

This development comes a day after the government said that it will take up a megaproject to improve last-mile connectivity for commuters at the IIT Delhi and the Panchsheel Park metro stations. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the construction work of two multi- modal integration systems worth `4.59 crore and said that combined efforts by the Public Work Department (PWD) and the DMRC will reduce the cost of the project and save time.