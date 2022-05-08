No surprise here! Raja Warring points to the exit door for Maharani of Patiala

Express News Service By

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said Patiala MP and wife of former CM Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, is no more in the party. The grand old party had in November last year served her a show-cause notice for “anti -party activities”.

Kaur had not campaigned for Congress in the recent Assembly election and had instead supported her husband who contested the poll in alliance with the BJP. She also attended a campaign meeting of the saffron party and sought votes for Amarinder Singh who is the chief of Punjab Lok Congress. In a statement after the first Congress Legislative Party meeting, Warring said: “As the PPCC chief, I am announcing that Preneet Kaur is not part of the Punjab Congress.”

When enquired about Kaur’s position in the party, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa tried to avoid the question. “It is not in my domain as the state party president is the right person to answer this question. He looks after the affairs of the party and I take up matters to corner the government,” said Bajwa. Sources said Kaur wants Congress to take action on her as it will save her Lok Sabha membership.