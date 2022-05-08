Storm effect: TN capital to face extreme heatwaves 

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Chennaites have so far escaped the simmering heat as the temperature has been hovering around normal levels, but the condition is set to change depending on the path of the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Going by the weather models, the city will record 40 degree Celsius and above in the next few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday said the Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea has concentrated into a depression. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday and move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts by Monday evening.

P Senthamarai Kannan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre, told TNIE, “The storm will not benefit Tamil Nadu, instead the temperature will shoot-up 2-3 degrees above normal. The weather system will induce north-westerly winds blocking the sea breeze. The dry heat will accumulate. Since it’s a fast-moving storm, a spike in temperature will be recorded for three days.”