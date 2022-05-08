STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Rahul on mission revival

He warned them against playing into the hands of those who spread rumours the party was going to have any truck with TRS.

Published: 08th May 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)

HYDERABAD: A day after making an attempt to endear himself to the teeming farmers of Telangana at a public meeting in Warangal, senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday got down to the immediate task of cleansing the “Augean stables” of the party of dissidence which has been plaguing it for a quite a long time.

On his second day of visit to Telangana, Rahul got down to the brass tacks of drilling into the minds of the party leaders that discipline should be the watchword for them and any differences either on policy issues or with individuals should be brought to the notice of the party leadership instead of going to the media which would only lower the image of the party.

Reaching out to the party cadres at the TPCC special executive committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan attended by about 300 delegates, the Congress leader urged them to bear in mind that they would get the positions they deserve in the party if they worked with missionary zeal in brightening the prospects of the party. He warned them against playing into the hands of those who spread rumours the party was going to have any truck with TRS.

Whether it was internal politics and differences between the party’s State leaders, the issue of hardworking cadre not getting their due, or the rumours being spread by a few that Congress leaders were going to compromise with TRS, Rahul seemed to know exactly what was going wrong in the party.

“I consider you all as part of Congress’ family. Different views and opinions are common within the family. Congress is not like the RSS, where one person takes all the decisions. We want to listen to everyone in the party, but not through the media. If there is a complaint, it can be lodged and discussed through our internal system, just like family members resolve an issue.” It was obvious that he was referring to MLA T Jagga Reddy and MP Komatarireddy Venkat Reddy who campaigned against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

