To counter Congress' 'Chintan Shivir', BJP too plans session in Rajasthan

The BJP’s two-day Jaipur meet in Congress-ruled Rajasthan beginning May 20 will shape up the party’s strategy for the assembly polls due next year.

Published: 08th May 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The BJP’s two-day Jaipur meet in Congress-ruled Rajasthan beginning May 20 will shape up the party’s strategy for the assembly polls due next year.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the meeting virtually, party sources said. Senior leaders and office-bearers from all states are expected to attend the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief JP Nadda.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BL Santosh and Arun Kumar. will also attend.

“A blueprint of the strategy is ready to be discussed. The party will take feedback from leaders and office-bearers from other states such as poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan,” said a party source.

The Congress too is holding a three-day ‘chintan shivir’ in Udaipur ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls due later this year.

“The May 20-21 sessions have been organised on various political issues for wider deliberations. The prime objective of the Jaipur meeting is to chalk out a foolproof blueprint of strategies in which the leaders and the office-bearers are expected to share their suggestions,” said a source.

When asked why the party has decided to hold the meeting in Congress- ruled Rajasthan, a BJP leader said, “Whatever we (BJP) do has a message for both the opposition as well as the people. The Congress should know the BJP is prepared to dislodge it in the elections.”

“The major focus at the Jaipur meet will be on increased social media activity and a scale-up in the outreach programmes in the interiors of states dominated by SC/ST and OBCs,” said a BJP MP.

