STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic items from June 1 

All manufacturers, retailers, general public, and shopkeepers in Delhi have already been asked not to keep any stock of single-use plastics by June 30, 2022.

Published: 14th May 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Single Use Plastic

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

NEW DELHI:   The Delhi Secretariat will ban single-use plastic (SUP) items from June 1, a month before the nationwide ban on SUP comes into force, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. It will be ensured that only alternatives to SUP items such as paper plates, cups, straws are used in the Delhi Secretariat premises, he said.

Staff will be asked to avoid use-and-throw pens, SUP water bottles and use kulhads, stainless steel glasses or paper cups to drink water, the minister said. Also, single-use banners and posters will be banned at the secretariat. Reusable objects made of metal, bamboo, paper, and earthy materials will be prioritized. In August last year, the Union environment ministry issued a notification prohibiting manufacture, import, stocking, sale and use of identified SUP commodities, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene from July 1, 2022.

The identified SUP items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners and stirrers.All manufacturers, retailers, general public, and shopkeepers in Delhi have already been asked not to keep any stock of SUP’s by June 30, 2022.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has also asked all manufacturers of raw materials to stop supplying plastic items to those engaged in the use of banned SUP products. It is also carrying out a survey to identify littering hotspots and quantify plastic waste generation in the city. The government had year constituted a state-level task force for the elimination of SUP and effective implementation of Plastic Waste Management Amended Rules, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Secretariat Gopal Rai single use plastic SUP items Environment Minister
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp