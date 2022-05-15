STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Economy chintan: P Chidambaram for policy reset

He also argued that due to the economic policies of the Modi government, there was a complete breakdown of trust between states and the Centre.

Published: 15th May 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

JAIPUR: On the second of the Congress’ brainstorming session in Udaipur, former finance minister P Chidambaram said the present state of the s economy has caused “extreme concern, necessitating a reset of economic policies.

”He criticised the ban on wheat export, saying the “anti-farmer” measure would deprive farmers of the benefits of higher export prices. “I presume the Central government has failed to procure enough wheat. It is not that wheat production has come down,” he said. Chidambaram, who is the convenor of the Congress panel deliberating on economic issues at Chintan Shivir, said if procurement had taken place, there would have been no need to ban the export of wheat. “It is an anti-farmer measure and I am not surprised as this government has never been farmer-friendly.”

Attacking the Modi government over rising prices, the former finance minister said, “Inflation has risen to unacceptable levels. The government is actually fueling the rise in inflation by its wrong policies, especially through high taxes on petrol and diesel, high administered prices and high GST rates.”

On the larger “economic crisis”, Chidambaram said a slower growth rate has been the hallmark of the present government in the last eight years. “A reset of economic policies” is necessary to address the rising inequality in the country.

He also argued that due to the economic policies of the Modi government, there was a complete breakdown of trust between states and the Centre. He alleged there was a trust deficit not only in non-BJP ruled states but also among BJP-ruled states. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Udaipur ban wheat export anti-farmer GST rates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp