STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

ED notice to actor Mohanlal in conman Monson Mavunkal case

It’s been alleged that lakhs of rupees were transacted by Monson through non-banking channels without any documents.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Mohanlal (File Photo | EPS)

Malayalam actor Mohanlal (File Photo | EPS)

KOCHI: Actor Mohanlal has run into some serious trouble for his alleged connection with conman Monson Mavunkal with Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issuing a notice summoning the actor for questioning him on his links with Monson.

ED officials said they have served a notice to Mohanlal directing him to appear before the probe team on a convenient day next week to collect details about his relationship with Monson. 

ALSO READ: Cops accept money from Monson’s aide; probe ordered

The actor’s connection with Monson, accused of duping crores of money from various people in the pretext of having precious antiques that would fetch crores in the international antique market, came out in public when a picture of the actor along with Monson went viral on social media immediately after the conman was arrested by police on charges of fraud, cheating and rape.

Officials said Mohanlal has been directed to come at ED’s regional office in Kochi. The ED launched a probe against Monson after preliminary investigation revealed that he had allegedly laundered the money which he raised by duping many businessmen in the state. Monson is presently under judicial custody.

ALSO READ: Except two, Monson Mavunkal’s ‘antiques’ are all fake

The ED suspects that Monson was using fake antiques trade as a mode for money laundering. It’s been alleged that lakhs of rupees were transacted by Monson through non-banking channels without any documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohanlal Monson Mavunkal
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp