ED notice to actor Mohanlal in conman Monson Mavunkal case

Express News Service By

KOCHI: Actor Mohanlal has run into some serious trouble for his alleged connection with conman Monson Mavunkal with Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issuing a notice summoning the actor for questioning him on his links with Monson.

ED officials said they have served a notice to Mohanlal directing him to appear before the probe team on a convenient day next week to collect details about his relationship with Monson.

ALSO READ: Cops accept money from Monson’s aide; probe ordered

The actor’s connection with Monson, accused of duping crores of money from various people in the pretext of having precious antiques that would fetch crores in the international antique market, came out in public when a picture of the actor along with Monson went viral on social media immediately after the conman was arrested by police on charges of fraud, cheating and rape.

Officials said Mohanlal has been directed to come at ED’s regional office in Kochi. The ED launched a probe against Monson after preliminary investigation revealed that he had allegedly laundered the money which he raised by duping many businessmen in the state. Monson is presently under judicial custody.

ALSO READ: Except two, Monson Mavunkal’s ‘antiques’ are all fake

The ED suspects that Monson was using fake antiques trade as a mode for money laundering. It’s been alleged that lakhs of rupees were transacted by Monson through non-banking channels without any documents.