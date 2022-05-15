‘Inspection’ of Mathura masjid next?

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: Following the precedence set by a Varanasi local court in the Gyanvapi case, three petitioners have approached a Mathura court seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner to conduct videography and photography of the Shahi Eidgah adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

One of the petitioners Manish Yadav also moved an application seeking an injunction to stop the opposite parties from “removing or damaging” religious signs on the walls of the mosque. The petitioners claimed that they have sought a spot inspection to find out if there were any “signs related to the Hindu religion” .

The court of civil judge (senior division) posted the matter for July 1, 2022. Shahi Eidgah secretary Tanveer Ahmad said the petitioners were moving the applications when the court has already heard petitions regarding the maintainability of pleas related to the dispute.